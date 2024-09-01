Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 33-year-old has reportedly agreed a deal to join the Turkish outfit Eyupspor. According to Resat Can Ozbudak from SportsDigitale, the defender has secured an agreement with the Turkish outfit, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement now.

The defender has a contract with Newcastle until 2026, and he could be available for a nominal price. He has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle and he is no longer an indispensable asset for the club. Tino Livramento is now the first choice right back for Newcastle.

The Magpies will want to plan for the future and this could be the ideal opportunity for them to get rid of the England international. The 33-year-old could be a key player for the Turkish outfit, and he has the quality to make a big difference in Turkish football.

His departure will allow Newcastle to raise some funds and they will be able to get his £120,000 a week wages off their books.

Kieran Trippier would be a useful addition

Trippier has proven himself in the Premier League and in La Liga. There is no doubt that he has the quality to thrive in Turkish football as well. Signing him for a nominal price will be an attractive opportunity for any club and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

Newcastle will be looking to push for trophies this season and they will look to get back into the UEFA Champions League as well. They have managed to hold onto their key players despite extensive transfer links throughout the summer and the fans will be reasonably happy with that.

It remains to be seen whether Eddie Howe can get the best out of his side and get them firing this season.