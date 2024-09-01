Leeds United are plotting a move to sign the Nigerian youngster Leonard Ngenge.

According to Alan Nixon, the Championship club are hoping to secure an agreement with Ikorodu City for the transfer of the 16-year-old left-back.

However, the report states that he will not be allowed to join the English club until he turns 18 because of FIFA regulations. The player had a trial with Leeds during the last window. It remains to be seen whether Leeds can set up the deal for the future now.

He could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for the English club. Leeds have a rich history of nurturing talented young players into established stars and they could help Ngenge fulfil tremendous potential in the coming seasons.

Leonard Ngenge will fancy Leeds United transfer

The opportunity to join the English club will be quite attractive for the player as well. It would be a major step up in his career, and he will hope to compete at the highest level with them. Leeds will be pushing for promotion to the Premier League this season and it remains to be seen whether they can return to the English top flight. They certainly came close to securing promotion to the Premier League last season.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old will hope to fulfil his potential with regular football at the English club when he joins them. Leeds have a tendency of giving opportunities to young players, and it is a fair to assume that will certainly have the chance to showcase quality with the first team, if he manages to impress in training and adapt to English football quickly.

Leeds cannot afford to spend unsustainably in the market and therefore snapping up young talents with a bright future is the right way for them to build a formidable squad.