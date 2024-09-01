Leicester City reportedly did not allow goalkeeper Daniel Iversen to leave the club after several Championship sides made an approach.

With the window now shut after a relatively quiet summer for Premier League clubs, the English sides must now embark on the season with their current crop of players.

The newly promoted Leicester City made their best efforts at bolstering their side with some key players like Odsonne Edouard who joined on loan and Oliver Skipp who arrived from Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal.

But the Foxes were also reluctant to allow anybody to leave with the club reportedly denying a deadline day move for goalkeeper Iversen according to journalist Alan Nixon via his Patreon.

“Leicester City slapped a big price tag on keeper Daniel Iversen on deadline day – and cost him a move.” He said.

The report claimed that several Championship clubs inquired but they were all put off by his price increase from £1.5 million to £4 million on the final day of the window.

The Foxes are still in search of their first win of the Premier League season after losing to Aston Villa on Saturday following last weekend’s defeat to Fulham.

Steve Cooper will have his work cut out for especially with a clash against Arsenal awaiting him at the end of the month.