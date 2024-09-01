Arne Slot gutted by summer transfer failure; makes early January demand

Liverpool will reportedly go after another midfield signing in the January transfer window.

The Reds failed to sign a new defensive midfielder during the summer transfer window despite being heavily linked with one.

Martin Zubimendi emerged as Arne Slot’s top target but the club failed to reach an agreement with the player after triggering his £51.3 million release clause.

Opting to stay with Real Sociedad, Zubimendi made it clear he would not be coming to the Premier League, leaving Liverpool disappointed.

Arne Slot wants new Liverpool number six

And failing to sign an alternative to the Spain International, Slot must continue this season with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister as his defensive midfield options following Stefan Bajcetic’s loan switch to RB Leipzig.

However, according to a recent report from Football Insider, the Reds are not giving up on bringing a new number six to Anfield and will look to sign one at the mid-way point of the season.

Names have not been mentioned but with Zubimendi the profile of player the club clearly appreciate, fans can except a shortlist of classy players to be drawn up.