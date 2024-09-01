Liverpool formulating transfer plan to improve key area in January

Liverpool are looking to sign a quality defensive midfielder when the transfer window reopens in January.

They were keen on signing a defensive midfielder during the summer transfer window and they had identified Martin Zubimendi as a priority target. They were prepared to pay the Spanish international’s release clause as well, but the midfielder chose to stay at Real Sociedad in the end.

Liverpool failed to improve that area of their midfield, and Arne Slot will look to strengthen that position in January, as per Football Insider. It is no surprise that Liverpool are looking for a quality defensive midfielder. They have missed a top-class presence in that area since the departure of Fabinho.

Although they signed the Japanese international Wataru Endo last season, they need a better option in that department if they want to compete at the highest level.

Liverpool need a specialist defensive midfielder

Liverpool used Alexis Mac Allister in the anchor role last season, but the Argentine international is more suited to the role of a central midfielder. Liverpool need someone who can read the game well and protect the central defenders. A defensive midfielder will not only help them tighten up defensively, but he will also help break up opposition attacks, win the ball for his side and help set up transitions. In addition to that, a quality defensive midfielder will allow the creative players to operate with more freedom.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can find a quality option during the January window. It could transform them in the middle of the park and help them finish the season strongly. A club of their stature is expected to push for the league title this season and they will look to do well in the domestic competitions as well. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right additions in the near future.