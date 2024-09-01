Erik Ten Hag is losing his patience with Luke Shaw and his injury problems.

The 29-year-old spent most of last season sidelined with a muscle injury, and, despite featuring for England at the Euros in Germany, is once again ruled out.

Yet to play for Manchester United this season, Shaw’s bad luck with injuries could eventually lead to him being sacrificed.

Man United could replace Luke Shaw with Fulham star

According to a recent report from The Sun, the Red Devils have been forced to look at replacements for the struggling Englishman with Fulham’s Antonee Robinson high on Ten Hag’s shortlist.

The Fulham full-back has seen his stock rise in recent seasons. Linked previously with a high-profile move, it seems to be just a matter of time before the United States international leaves Craven Cottage in search of bigger and better things.

And the Red Devils could offer the 27-year-old the challenge he craves and with Fulham believed to value him at a modest £30 million, United, if they can free up the funds, could pursue a deal as early as next year.

Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is another name heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford.