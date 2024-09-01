Man United vs. Liverpool confirmed lineups: Zirkzee starts, Liverpool unchanged

Manchester United will host Liverpool in the final Premier League game before the first international break of the season.

The Red Devils come into Sunday’s game as the underdogs with Arne Slot’s Liverpool enjoying a perfect start to the campaign.

Looking to make it three wins from three after beating Ipswich and Brentford, Liverpool definitely have form on their side.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have already tasted defeat this season. Losing 2-1 against Brighton last time out, United need a good result at home today.

Form isn’t exactly on Erik Ten Hag’s side though – the Red Devils have won just one of their last 12 league matches against Liverpool – suggesting today is going to be another tough matchup.

Ahead of the game, both managers have named their starting lineups.

Joshua Zirkzee comes in for his first full start in place of Amad Diallo.

Liverpool remain unchanged from the side who beat Brentford 2-0 last time out.

Man United lineup

Liverpool lineup

