Liverpool fans will be buzzing after Carragher drops post-Man United bombshell

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool’s 3-0 thrashing of Manchester United will offer ‘real belief’ they can win the Premier League title this season.

The Reds profited from some dreadful Red Devils mistakes to take their arch-rivals apart at Old Trafford, with Mohamed Salah setting up two Luis Diaz goals before scoring one of his own.

We’re still just three matches into the Arne Slot era after the Dutchman took over from Jurgen Klopp’s glittering, Premier League and Champions League-winning spell at Anfield.

However, it already looks like any worries about an adjustment period are gone with Liverpool winning all three of their Premier League games under Slot so far by a 7-0 combined scoreline.

Carragher on what Old Trafford win means for Liverpool title hopes

Former Liverpool defender Carragher heaped praise upon the Reds during his commentary for Sky Sports.

In fact, he was so impressed with the manner of their victory at Old Trafford that he even tipped the Reds for a title challenge in Slot’s first season.

“Coming into this game, I actually thought it was bigger for Erik ten Hag than it was for Arne Slot,” said Carragher.

“For Liverpool having won the first two games, even a draw here wouldn’t have been the end of the world. It’s historically a tough place to go but Liverpool have really enjoyed themselves here.

“What this does is give the supporters and the players real belief. The majority of the players have won everything there is to win… it gives them real belief in a manager moving forward that maybe this team is closer to challenging for the league title than many people think.”