Arsenal continued their unbeaten start to the season after drawing 1-1 against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Despite coming into Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off as the favourites to take all three points, the Gunners will be pleased to have come away with a point after Declan Rice was shown a red card for preventing Joel Veltman from taking a quick free-kick.

Kai Havertz, who once again started up front, opened the game’s scoring with a beautifully composed chipped finish after facing Bart Verbruggen one-on-one.

Martin Keown lauds Kai Havertz’s performance against Brighton

Havertz’s strike was cancelled out after Joao Pedro equalised in the second half, but former Arsenal defender Martin Keown wants nothing taken away from the German.

Speaking live on TNT Sports after the full-time whistle, the ex-Gunner said: “I must say, Havertz in that second half was quite magnificent.”

Although Arsenal will be disappointed not to have won the match, Havertz’s continued fine form will be a huge bonus for Mikel Arteta, who failed to sign an outright striker in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners’ reliance on the injury-struck Gabriel Jesus has been eased by Havertz’s consistency in front of goal.

The former Chelsea star now has two goals and one assist in his first three Premier League appearances of the season.