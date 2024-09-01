Barcelona could be set to move for free transfer of player who recently left Liverpool

Barcelona could reportedly be set to move for some free agents, with defensive options being considered in particular, such as former Liverpool defender Joel Matip.

The 33-year-old remains a free agent after his departure at the end of his contract at Anfield, but it could be that Barca will look to snap him up as he would be useful cover at the back without costing a fortune.

According to Todo Fichajes, Matip is alongside former Borussia Dortmund centre-back Mats Hummels and former Atletico Madrid left-back Mario Hermoso on Barcelona’s list.

Matip was a top player for Liverpool for many years, and while he is clearly now past his peak, he could still be a useful addition to this Barcelona squad, providing a backup option if required.

One imagines some LFC fans would surely even welcome Matip back on a short-term deal if he were to play a similar backup role, while they’d also surely wish him the best at whatever new club he joins next.

Matip transfer could be smart business by Barcelona

The former Cameroon international would bring plenty of quality, experience and leadership to Hansi Flick’s youthful side, meaning he would surely have a useful role away from the pitch as well as the rare occasion he gets on it.

It remains to be seen if this will definitely go through, however, as Fabrizio Romano’s information as of this morning was that the Catalan giants were not moving for any free agents.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano said: “Finally, it’s been reported that Barcelona are waiting on their deal with Nike to be signed and are then looking at some free transfer signings outside of the window.

“However, I’m not aware of talks with any free agents in this moment. I don’t know where these reports have come from but it’s completely quiet at Barca at the moment. I can guarantee that no negotiations are taking place now.”

Barcelona had a quiet summer in general, with Dani Olmo their main signing, though even he proved tricky to register with La Liga, even if they did eventually manage it.