Spurs travel to Newcastle United for an exciting Premier League matchup.

However, if Ange Postecoglou’s side are to come away from St. James’ Park with anything, they must do so without the help of centre-back Micky van de Ven.

That’s according to a recent report from GiveMeSport, who claims the Dutch defender is sidelined after suffering a leg injury.

Micky van de Ven injury to keep him out of Newcastle game

The centre-back’s latest setback comes in the form of a quad muscle injury and is expected to keep him sidelined until after the international break.

Missing a total of 16 games already since his transfer from Wolfsburg one year ago, the 23-year-old has already suffered his fair share of injuries and will be hoping his latest doesn’t keep him out for too long.

Radu Dragusin is set to replace Van de Ven in Spurs’ starting lineup with the Romania international expected to partner Cristian Romero at the heart of Postecoglou’s backline.

Sunday’s big matchup in the northeast will kick off at 1.30 p.m. (UK time) and is scheduled to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.