Important Spurs player out of Newcastle clash with leg injury

Newcastle United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Spurs travel to Newcastle United for an exciting Premier League matchup.

However, if Ange Postecoglou’s side are to come away from St. James’ Park with anything, they must do so without the help of centre-back Micky van de Ven.

That’s according to a recent report from GiveMeSport, who claims the Dutch defender is sidelined after suffering a leg injury.

Micky van de Ven injury to keep him out of Newcastle game

The centre-back’s latest setback comes in the form of a quad muscle injury and is expected to keep him sidelined until after the international break.

Micky van de Ven is ruled out of Spurs’ game against Newcastle through injury.

Missing a total of 16 games already since his transfer from Wolfsburg one year ago, the 23-year-old has already suffered his fair share of injuries and will be hoping his latest doesn’t keep him out for too long.

More Stories / Latest News
Martin Keown believes one Arsenal player had standout game against Brighton
Versatile Villa man set to definitely leave the club in 2025
West Ham keen to sign £40m goal-machine in January

Radu Dragusin is set to replace Van de Ven in Spurs’ starting lineup with the Romania international expected to partner Cristian Romero at the heart of Postecoglou’s backline.

Sunday’s big matchup in the northeast will kick off at 1.30 p.m. (UK time) and is scheduled to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

More Stories Micky van de Ven

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.