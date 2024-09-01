Liverpool fans must brace themselves as Salah drops contract bombshell immediately after Man Utd win

Mohamed Salah has admitted that it’s his last year at Liverpool after his side’s 3-0 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Arne Slot will be extremely proud of his side after their dominating performance against their bitter rivals in Manchester on Sunday evening as they continue on their winning run.

Trent Alexander-Arnold thought that he had broken the deadlock just minutes into the game when he smashed the ball over the line but it was overturned by VAR after it was judged that Salah was in an offside position.

But the Egyptian winger redeemed himself when he floated a ball to the back post for Luis Diaz to head home after Casemiro gave the ball away in the middle of the park.

The two Liverpool forwards then combined once again before the break when Salah picked out the Colombian winger in the box who then swept the ball past Andre Onana to complete his brace.

After providing two assists, the 32-year-old then got in on the action with a goal of his own, catching the Manchester United goalkeeper off guard with a left-footed strike from the edge of the area.

With another incredible display at Old Trafford under his belt, Salah shocked fans by admitting after full-time that it was his last year with the club.

“I had a good summer and I’ve tried to stay positive because as you know it’s my last year at the club.” He said in an interview with Sky Sports.

“No one in the club has talked to me yet about a contract, so I’m going in saying it’s my last season.”