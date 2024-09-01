Jamie Carragher believes Mohamed Salah has elevated himself alongside Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard as Liverpool’s greatest players.

Salah extended his wonderful record at Old Trafford with a goal and two assists as Liverpool crushed arch-rivals Manchester United 3-0 on Sunday.

As observed by Squawka, the Egyptian is the only visiting player to be directly involved in three or more goals in the Premier League at Old Trafford on more than one occasion.

Mohamed Salah is the only visiting player to be directly involved in 3+ goals in the Premier League at Old Trafford on more than one occasion. His second home in the north west. ? pic.twitter.com/Ej4y0qwrRN — Squawka (@Squawka) September 1, 2024

What’s more, Salah has now registered 18 direct goal involvements against Man Utd in the Premier League (12g/6a), which is the most of any player against the Red Devils in competition history.

Of course, it’s not just against United that Salah thrives. The 32-year-old now stands at 214 goals and 92 assists in 352 appearances across all competitions since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017.

Those goals helped fire Liverpool to Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup (x2) titles during the Jurgen Klopp era — among a host of other domestic and continental honours.

Salah level with Dalglish & Gerrard, says Carragher

Speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday’s match, Carragher compared Salah’s level of dedication to that of former Man Utd and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, one key difference according to Carragher is that Salah shouldn’t be Saudi-bound anytime soon given he now stands alongside Dalglish and Gerrard as Liverpool’s greatest-ever players.

“I think Mo Salah is obsessed, like Ronaldo, with records and longevity. Most of us think, when you get to 35, you’re done in football. The way that lad looks after himself, I think he’s thinking of playing until he’s 40, or late 30s at least. I don’t think a Saudi situation is on the cards next season,” said Carragher.

“He’s too good. He’s playing in the best league in the world, for one of the biggest clubs in the world. Whether it’s in another season or two seasons’ time, he’s alongside Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard as the top players to play for Liverpool.

“He’s possibly the best wide player we’ve seen in the Premier League, even if hasn’t got the medals that maybe some others have got. Of course, you fight to keep him. It’s not about throwing money at him. It’s not what you’ve done in the past, it’s what you’re doing in the future.

“When you get into your mid-30s, you can’t do what you did before – but he might be different. Of course, Liverpool want to keep him and Virgil van Dijk, but it will probably be about wages. Are they still on the same wages because, in the next two or three years, will they still be the same players?

“That’s the debate that will be had. I would be very surprised if Salah isn’t playing for Liverpool next season because I think he’ll want to blitz every record in the club’s history.”