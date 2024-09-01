Manchester United are now 3-0 down against their bitter rivals at home after the Red Devils once again crumble on Liverpool’s press.

It has gone from bad to worse for Erik ten Hag’s side who are now three goals down to Liverpool at Old Trafford in a game which could dictate the rest of their season.

After Trent Alexander-Arnold had his opening goal ruled out for offside, it looked like Manchester United were growing into the game as they possessed a real threat on the counter attack.

But thanks to two mistakes from Casemiro, Luis Diaz grabbed a brace as Slot’s side went in at the break two goals to the good.

It then went from bad to worse when Mohamed Salah swept home just after the restart to make it three as he now has more direct goal involvements against Manchester United than anyone in the competition’s history.