Mohamed Salah sets incredible record against Manchester United

Mohamed Salah set an incredible record against Manchester United during his side’s 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

Liverpool have now made it three wins from three after their statement victory at Old Trafford on Sunday evening as they once again establish themselves as title contenders.

Despite some good spells of play from Erik ten Hag’s men inside the opening half-hour, it was Liverpool who struck first with Luis Diaz heading in at the back post after a pinpoint Salah cross.

The two forwards then combined shortly afterwards with the Colombian international grabbing his brace when he swept the ball past Andre Onana after Casemiro was dispossessed in the middle of the park.

The Egyptian winger then finished the game off shortly after the break with a goal of his own and by doing so, he set an incredible record which will see him go down in Liverpool history.

Salah is the highest-scoring visiting player at Old Trafford according to ESPN after he scored his seventh consecutive goal at Old Trafford.

Slot will be hoping to make it four wins from four when he welcomes Nottingham Forest to Anfield after the international break.

Despite the performance from both the wingers on Sunday, there will be stiff competition for that position with the arrival of Federico Chiesa who can push both widemen to their absolute best.

