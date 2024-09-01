Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have blasted Manchester United midfielder Casemiro for his role in Liverpool’s first two goals at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring with a header at the far post from a Mohamed Salah cross in the 36th minute following an end-to-end start to Sunday’s clash between English football’s biggest rivals.

Liverpool’s breakaway came courtesy of a dreadful misplaced pass from Casemiro, who played the ball straight to Ryan Gravenberch. The Dutchman wasted no time in getting the Reds moving forward, feeding Salah to set up Diaz.

Casemiro’s mistake came just minutes after he’d drawn the ire of the Man Utd faithful by giving the ball away in dangerous areas twice in quick succession.

Neville blasts Casemiro for loose pass

Analysing the goal, Sky Sports commentator Neville was in no doubt about who was to blame for Man Utd falling behind.

“Casemiro, for a player of such experience the amount of times he gives the ball away in bad areas,” Neville said.

“He has no pressure on him and it’s a first-time pass he tries. Liverpool have made mistakes in these areas, but Mo Salah is class and the cross is delicious.”

Neville and Carragher on Casemiro’s second mistake

It took just seven minutes for Casemiro’s nightmare to deepen as he was caught in possession by Diaz, who was subsequently found inside the box once again by Salah to make it 2-0.

“Two Casemiro mistakes, two Diaz goals,” said Carragher.

In response to Casemiro waving his arms at referee Anthony Taylor in search of a free-kick, Neville said: “If you’re going to win at Old Trafford when you smell blood you have got to go for it.

“Casemiro gets shoved off the ball and it was never a foul. From that moment on Liverpool are onto Man Utd’s back four.”

Just before the half-time whistle blew, Neville added: “I would go as far as saying Casemiro has lost his confidence a bit.

“For someone who has won Champions Leagues galore – it can happen to you in games.”