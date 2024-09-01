Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has admitted players could still be sold despite the closure of the English transfer window on Friday.

Although English clubs are now closed for business until January, the transfer window remains open for another day in countries like Saudi Arabia, Portugal and the Netherlands, while the likes of Belgium and Turkey have even longer to run.

Newcastle have just come out of an incredibly frustrating summer window.

The Magpies were linked with several high-profile moves, including for the likes of Marc Guehi, Federico Chiesa and Noni Madueke.

But by the time the window closed on Friday, Lloyd Kelly and William Osula were Newcastle’s only outfield arrivals — alongside making Lewis Hall’s loan from Chelsea permanent, while goalkeepers Oydsseas Vlachodimos and John Ruddy also signed.

Howe admits Newcastle could still sell players

Kieran Trippier has been heavily linked with a departure from Newcastle in recent weeks and has played just 32 minutes of Premier League football so far this season.

However, Howe insists the 33-year-old is one player he’d like to keep at St. James’ Park, although he did admit fellow defender Jamal Lewis could be among those to depart for foreign clubs.

“Absolutely, I want Kieran here,” said the Magpies boss (via talkSPORT). “That hasn’t changed, and that won’t change. I woke up to the stories via a few messages, as you do, but that was the first I’d heard of it.”

Howe added: “Maybe the players who have been linked with a move, like Jamal Lewis, could possibly leave. But we certainly hope that no one else does.”

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie has confirmed Lewis is in Brazil ahead of completing a loan move to Sao Paulo.

? Newcastle defender Jamal Lewis has arrived in Brazil to finalise a loan move to São Paulo.

?? The #NUFC left-back is out of favour at St James’ Park and looking for a new challenge.

? With his contract up next summer, the 26-year-old could have played his last game for… pic.twitter.com/zppV6PJ9df — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) September 1, 2024

Despite their transfer troubles, Newcastle have made a strong start to the new season, with their 2-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday leaving them on seven points from three Premier League games.

Up next for Howe’s side is a trip to Wolves after the international break.