Chelsea star has been best creator in Europe since he joined, stats show

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has so far been the best creator in Europe since he joined the team, assisting fifteen goals in the Premier League for his club, more than any player across Europe’s five major leagues in that time period.

No player has registered so many assists in the Premier League in the same period, with Palmer showing he’s truly one of the best creative players in Europe right now, despite still being relatively young and inexperienced at this level.

See below for this impressive Palmer stat from Opta Joe on their official account on X, formerly Twitter, with Blues fans sure to be thrilled to see their player producing such excellent numbers…

15 – Cole Palmer has now assisted 15 goals in the Premier League for Chelsea; the most of any player across Europe's big five leagues since his debut (September 2023). Easy. pic.twitter.com/zRQ1oCt9yz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 1, 2024

Palmer didn’t play regularly at his former club Manchester City, but he’s really come into his own since joining Chelsea, and he also impressed despite limited opportunities for England at Euro 2024 this summer.

Palmer has today set up Nicolas Jackson’s opening goal against Crystal Palace, and one imagines he’ll continue to be one of the main men for Enzo Maresca’s side in terms of scoring goals and providing them.

Chelsea under-achieved last season but if Palmer continues playing like this they surely have a chance of getting back into the top four this term.