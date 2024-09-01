Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey has questioned the decision of Chris Kavanagh to issue Declan Rice a second yellow.

The Gunners were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Brighton on Saturday afternoon in a game which will be talked about throughout the international break.

Mikel Arteta’s side got off to the perfect start against the visitors with Kai Havertz continuing his incredible goalscoring run when he lobbed the ball over the opposition goalkeeper after a through ball from Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal looked lively after the break with Rice having a shot from inside the box blocked after some intricate play with Jurrien TImber.

But the game was then flipped on its head when the English midfielder was handed a second yellow card after he toe-poked the ball away after Brighton was awarded a free-kick.

Mark Halsey on Declan Rice red

Rice was judged to have delayed the restart by doing this but former Premier League referee Halsey has since criticised this decision.

“The ball was rolling when Brighton’s Joel Veltman took the free-kick, so the restart would not have taken place as it would have been wrong in Law,” he wrote in his column with the Sun.

Halsey then went on to directly criticise Kavanagh and claimed that he ‘went looking for trouble and he found it’.

The red card means that Rice will serve a one-game suspension that will rule him out of the titanic clash with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur after the international break.

Unfortunately for Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s new signing Mikel Merino who would have been the perfect replacement will also not be available after suffering a shoulder injury during his first training session with the club.