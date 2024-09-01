Arsenal completed a deal to sign Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea on deadline day.

The 29-year-old England international had fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and he needed to leave the club in order to play regularly. He will be hoping to establish himself as a key player for Arsenal in the coming weeks.

There is no doubt that he is a proven performer in the Premier League, and he has won the league title multiple times during his time at Manchester City. Apart from his quality as a footballer, his extensive winning experience could prove to be an invaluable addition to the Arsenal dressing room.

Meanwhile, a report from the Mirror claims that Sterling turned down a mega-money offer from Saudi Arabia in order to join the North London club. Apparently, the player was offered wages of around £650,000 a week. However, he chose to remain in the Premier League and play for Arsenal instead.

The England international winger has taken a paycut from his Chelsea wages in order to seal a move to the North London club. It clearly suggests that he was determined to compete at a high level and play for a big club like Arsenal, even if it meant financial loss.

Can Raheem Sterling get back to his best?

It will be interesting to see if he can get back to his best once again and help the Gunners push for major trophies this season. The 29-year-old old is capable of operating operating anywhere across the front three and he could transform Arsenal in the attack if he can regain his form and confidence.

The on-loan Chelsea player will add goals, creativity, and flair in the final third. He is well settled in the Premier League and he will be expected to make an immediate impact.