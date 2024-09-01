Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms key detail about Jadon Sancho’s move from Man Utd to Chelsea

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Jadon Sancho did indeed take a pay cut as he left Manchester United for a loan transfer to Chelsea.

The 24-year-old completed a late move from Old Trafford to Stamford Bridge on Deadline Day, and it seems he was eager to take the chance to play for Chelsea, so much so that he was willing to take the salary reduction in order to make it happen.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Sancho accepting a pay cut was the only way to finalise this deal, but it seems the England international was happy to do so as he was really keen on joining the Blues.

Chelsea fans will be pleased to hear this, as they’ve potentially landed themselves an exciting talent who could make a real impact for them this season, as he showed signs of getting back to his best in a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund last term.

Sancho transfer details confirmed by Romano

Discussing the details of Sancho’s move from United to Chelsea, Romano said: “Man United just wanted to move on from Sancho as they understood the player only wanted to leave. This is why they accepted this solution but still at their condition.

“So it all started from the player as he really wanted to join Chelsea, it was his priority, and it’s true that the player reduced his salary for this move, as it was the only way to make it happen.”

Sancho majorly flopped at United, but he was an exciting talent during his time at Dortmund and showed his potential once again in his second spell there on loan last season, so there’s clearly a talented player there for Enzo Maresca to work with.

Still, there’s also a lot of competition in the Chelsea attack as Maresca also has the likes of Noni Madueke, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto and Mykhailo Mudryk to choose from in that area of the pitch.