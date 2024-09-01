Video: Dan Burn scores comical own-goal after Nick Pope blunder

Dan Burn rifled the ball into the roof of his own net after Nick Pope spilt the ball to the feet of a Tottenham Hotspur player.

The visitors have now drawn the game level after a calamitous error at the back from both Burn and Pope gave the visitors an absolute gift of a goal.

The Magpies were cruising through the game with Harvey Barnes opening the scoring late in the first half but after spilling the ball from a tame shot the ball fell to the opposition who could only redirect it back across the face of goal.

In an attempt to send the ball above the rafters, Burn inadvertently struck it into the roof of his own net.