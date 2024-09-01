Video: Luis Diaz makes it two as Casemiro’s nightmare continues

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Luis Diaz completed his first-half brace after Casemiro once again gave the ball away in the middle of the park.

Arne Slot will be delighted at the half-time break as his side enter the dressing room two goals up against bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The warning signs were there for Erik ten Hag’s men when Trent Alexander-Arnold had his early strike ruled out due to an offside from Mohamed Salah in the build-up.

But the visitors finally broke the deadlock thanks to a back post header from Diaz after a wayward pass from Casemiro.

The Brazilian international is now once again at fault for the Colombian’s second, losing the ball in his own half with Mohamed Salah teeing up Diaz inside the area.

More Stories / Latest News
Neville and Carragher slate Man Utd star for role in two Liverpool goals
Video: Luis Diaz punishes Casemiro mistake with towering header
Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold left red faced after classic Gerrard celebration
More Stories Casemiro Luis Diaz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.