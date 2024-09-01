Video: Luis Diaz makes it two as Casemiro’s nightmare continues

Luis Diaz completed his first-half brace after Casemiro once again gave the ball away in the middle of the park.

Arne Slot will be delighted at the half-time break as his side enter the dressing room two goals up against bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The warning signs were there for Erik ten Hag’s men when Trent Alexander-Arnold had his early strike ruled out due to an offside from Mohamed Salah in the build-up.

But the visitors finally broke the deadlock thanks to a back post header from Diaz after a wayward pass from Casemiro.

The Brazilian international is now once again at fault for the Colombian’s second, losing the ball in his own half with Mohamed Salah teeing up Diaz inside the area.