Video: Luis Diaz punishes Casemiro mistake with towering header

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Luis Diaz broke the deadlock at Old Trafford and handed the lead to his side with a brilliant header that came off the back of a misplaced pass by Casemiro.

With Trent Alexander Arnold’s goal being ruled out due to an offside in the build-up from Mohamed Salah, it was a wake-up call for the Red Devils who began to impose themselves on Arne Slot’s side.

But in an attempt to pass through the high-octane Liverpool press, Brazilian midfielder Casemiro made a lazy aimless pass to the feet of Ryan Graveberch.

Powering forward with the ball, the Dutch midfielder laid it off for Salah who dinked it to the back post for the poised Diaz to head home.

