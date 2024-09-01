Video: Alexander Isak sinks Spurs with electric goal

Alexander Isak has won the game for Newcastle after he put the finishing touches on an electric move from the home side.

Eddie Howe’s side managed to hold out against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon despite the visitors having 20 shots throughout the contest.

Harvey Barnes opened the scoring for the Magpies in the first half before a comical own-goal from Dan Burn gave Spurs a lifeline.

The English defender will no doubt be thanking Isak after the game with the Swedish forward tapping home after an electric break from Jacob Murphy.