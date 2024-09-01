Video: Trent Alexander-Arnold left red faced after classic Gerrard celebration

Trent Alexander Arnold thought he put his side ahead after just a few minutes at Old Trafford only for VAR to disallow the goal.

Manchester United and Liverpool clash at Old Trafford in one of the most hotly contested Premier League fixtures of the season with Arne Slot no doubt keen to endear himself to the Liverpool faithful.

It looked like his team had gotten off to the perfect start when Alexander Arnold hammered the ball over the line inside ten minutes but VAR overruled the goal due to Mohamed Salah operating in an offside position.

The English defender paid tribute to club legend Steven Gerrard with his famous celebration which was unfortunately now in vain given the referee’s decision.

