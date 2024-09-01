Video: Virgil van Dijk lays down marker for Lisandro Martinez after late challenge

Virgil van Dijk did not seem too impressed by Lisandro Martinez after the Manchester United defender’s late tackle on Dominik Szoboszlai.

The Reds are currently leading Manchester United at Old Trafford with Arne Slot’s side looking rejuvenated for another Premier League title push.

On the other side, despite bringing in reinforcements over the summer, Erik ten Hag’s midfield still seems to be lacking with new signing Manuel Ugarte unable to take part in the contest.

In typical fashion, the game has been fiery with Martinez and Van Dijk getting into it during the first -half after the Argentine defender clattered into Szoboszlai.

The Liverpool defender could be seen ushering towards the Manchester United man to try that with him.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 🗣️ Van Dijk to Lisandro: “Come and do this with me.” 😱 pic.twitter.com/thUGwysRI6 — KinG £ (@xKGx__) September 1, 2024

Video courtesy of +Foot Direct.