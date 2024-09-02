Bid made: Al Ittihad submit late offer for Arsenal winger

Even though the summer transfer window in England has closed, it remains open in Saudi Arabia, and according to recent reports, Al Ittihad are hoping to use this to their advantage after the club submitted an offer to sign Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard.

In need of signing a new winger, the Belgian has emerged as a top target for Laurent Blanc’s side.

And according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, the Saudi club have made Arsenal a £30 million (€35 million) offer for the 29-year-old.

Leandro Trossard in action for Arsenal.

Although the former Brighton man is not a regular starter at the Emirates, his performances have been key to the Gunners, who have, at times, relied on his contributions to win them points.

Consequently, viewed as an ‘important player’ for Mikel Arteta, it is unlikely the Spanish tactician will want to lose such a key player at this part of the season, especially when he cannot replace him until January.

Trossard has two years left on his contract and has scored 19 goals in 71 matches in all competitions.

