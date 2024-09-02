Al Ittihad closing in on signing three-time Ligue 1 winner from PSG

The Saudi Pro League transfer window is still open, and according to recent reports, Al Ittihad are closing in on signing Paris Saint-Germain full-back Danilo Pereira.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Pro League club are in ‘advanced negotiations’ to sign the 32-year-old defender.

Al Ittihad closing on Danilo signing

Hoping to finalise the deal before Monday night’s deadline, Laurent Blanc’s side are pushing to make the Portugal international the Pro League’s latest big named signing.

The 32-year-old is in his final year at the Parc des Prince, and failure to secure a transfer fee now will almost certainly see him leave as a free agent at the end of the season, so it is in the Partisans’ best interests to reach an agreement today.

During his four years in Paris, Danilo, who has lifted the Ligue 1 title three times, has directly contributed to 13 goals in 157 games in all competitions.

Al Ittihad are also attempting to sign Leandro Trossard. The Saudi side have recently made Arsenal an offer worth £30 million for the Belgian winger. It remains to be seen if their opening bid will be accepted though.