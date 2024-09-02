Al Nassr terminate former Man United star’s contract with immediate effect

Al Nassr have terminated Alex Telles’ contract with immediate effect.

The Saudi Pro League club signed the Brazilian full-back from Manchester United just one year ago.

However, keen to get his £135,000-per week wages off their books, Al Nassr have mutually agreed to part ways with the 31-year-old.

Posting a montage of the defender’s best clips on their official social media, Al Nassr paid tribute to the South American.

“Al Nassr can announce that the Brazilian star Alex Telles has left the Club by mutual agreement,” the club said on X.

Thanks for everything, Alex.”

According to talkSPORT, former club Porto are early contenders to re-sign the full-back.

The Portuguese transfer window is set to close on Monday night but with Telles now a free agent, the defender is under no obligation to sign before the deadline.

However, despite being without a club and Manchester United reportedly on the lookout for a new left-back to help provide cover for the injury-stricken Luke Shaw, a return to Old Trafford is unlikely to materialise.

According to GiveMeSport, the Red Devils will target a young left-back next year with Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson among Erik Ten Hag’s options.