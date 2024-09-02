“Here we go soon” for €23m Chelsea transfer exit, according to Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on selling Angelo Gabriel to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, according to transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues only signed for Chelsea just over a year ago, but has never played a competitive game for the club, having spent time on loan at Strasbourg.

See below for details as Romano now says Angelo is closing in on leaving Chelsea already, with a package worth €23m said to be almost agreed, while CFC should be set to make a percentage back from any future sale as well…

??? Al Nassr are closing in on deal to sign Angelo from Chelsea! Package worth €23m almost agreed, the final detail to sort is sell-on clause as Chelsea requested for future sale percentage. Almost there, here we go soon. ??? pic.twitter.com/5GDDhse0ZJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2024

Angelo transfer: Chelsea youngster leaving for Saudi

Chelsea fans will perhaps be questioning why their club has invested so much in a lot of young players like this who seemingly never got anywhere near the first-team, but at the same time it’s perhaps also good to see the owners trimming down the squad a little.

Saudi clubs have signed a lot of big names in recent times, and this looks like it could end up being a smart deal for a talented young player who’ll no doubt have a point to prove after struggling to establish himself at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have generally had another busy summer, bringing in a host of new big-name additions like Pedro Neto, Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho, while there have also been some significant departures like Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah.