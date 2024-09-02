Arne Slot responds to Mo Salah’s comments about his future at Liverpool

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah claimed after the win against Manchester United that it is his last year at the club.

The Egyptian attacker confirmed that he has not been offered a new contract by the club yet and as it stands, he is going to leave the Merseyside club.

It was another brilliant performance from the Liverpool attacker, who inspired his team to another win at Old Trafford against Man United.

Salah was involved in all three goals as the attacker provided two assists to Luis Diaz and scored the third goal himself.

However, Liverpool fans would be worried about the comments he made about his future at the club.

Arne Slot has shifted the focus from Salah’s future to his amazing performance against Man United.

“It’s a lot of ‘ifs’ but at this moment he’s one of ours and I’m really, really happy with him being one of ours,” Slot said, as quoted by The Standard.

“He plays really well. I don’t talk about contracts for players, but I can talk for hours about how Mo played today. But are you interested in that?”

With three goals and three assists this season, Salah has started the new season in fine form.

He has scored in all the matches for his team and due to his performances, they are sitting comfortably in second position in the league, behind defending champions Manchester City.

Liverpool should extend Mo Salah’s contract

Salah is still one of the best players in the world in his position and arguably the best player in the league alongside Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

The Reds cannot afford to lose him any time soon and even if they do, they would not be able to replace him and the output he produces for them.

Slot has wasted no time in getting the best out of the Liverpool attacker and he would be hoping that Salah’s form continues throughout the season.