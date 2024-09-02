Arsenal have reportedly turned down Al Ittihad’s opening offer for Leandro Trossard.

A report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano on Monday morning revealed the Saudi Pro League side had made an initial offer worth £30 million for Arsenal’s number 19.

The Saudi side are attempting to sign the Belgium international before Monday night’s transfer deadline and made the Gunners a loan-to-buy offer.

Arsenal reject Al Ittihad’s offer for Leandro Trossard

However, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Laurent Blanc’s side have little chance of securing Trossard’s signature after Arsenal quickly turned the offer down.

Believing the winger is a key part of their long-term plans, as well as having no way of replacing him after England’s window closed last Friday, the Gunners have absolutely no intention of letting the 29-year-old leave the Emirates this summer.

Al Ittihad’s

This latest update will see Arsenal fans breathe a huge sigh of relief.

Although Trossard often plays second fiddle to Gabriel Martinelli on the left-hand side of Mikel Arteta’s attack, he has produced several game-winning moments in the 18 months he has been at the club — a tradition the club seem keen to continue.

During his time in London, the former Brighton star, who still has two years left on his deal, has scored 19 goals and registered 12 assists in 71 games in all competitions.