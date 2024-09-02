Arsenal are reportedly set to use the upcoming international break as the right time to make ‘significant progress’ in renewing Mikel Arteta’s contract.

The Spaniard has less than one year left on his deal, and while there is nothing to suggest the 42-year-old wants to quit the Emirates, fans will be itching to see him extend his stay.

Arsenal preparing for Mikel Arteta contract talks

And according to a recent report from HITC, there could be good news on the horizon for fans with Arsenal preparing to hold further talks over renewing their manager’s deal during the current break.

Premier League action has been halted for the first time this season with European national teams preparing to play Nations League fixtures, including England, who will play Ireland and Finland on the 7th and 10th of September.

And for Arteta and Arsenal, the two-week break could see both parties make good progress in their plans to continue with one another.

Since taking charge at the end of 2019, Arteta, who is represented by leading agency Wasserman, has averaged 1.97 points per game across all competitions.