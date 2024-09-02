Unwanted Chelsea star happy to remain at Stamford Bridge and collect £200k-a-week salary

Ben Chilwell is set to take his time in deciding what to do next with his career and is in no hurry to secure a move away from Chelsea despite his first-team exclusion.

The left-back has been told by new Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca that his not part of his plans for the 2024/25 campaign with the Italian coach stating in public last month that it would be best if the Englishman found a new club.

However, despite links to Man United given the issues Erik ten Hag has at left-back, the Manchester club opted not to sign another injury-prone defender, leaving Chilwell stuck at Stamford Bridge.

With the transfer window shut in all of Europe’s big five leagues, Chilwell is in no rush to decide his future and is happy to remain at Chelsea until the January transfer window, reports Football Insider.

The current transfer window remains open in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Portugal and the Netherlands but it is believed that the left-back is not keen on moving to a club in any of these countries.

What next for Ben Chilwell at Chelsea?

Chilwell has a contract at Chelsea until 2027 and will continue to collect £200k-a-week at the London club despite not playing over the coming months. The 27-year-old is the second-highest earner at the Premier League giants with only captain Reece James ahead of his fellow full-back.

This situation is a disaster for both the player and the club and it comes after a season in which Chilwell was named vice-captain of the Blues.

It is easy to see why clubs are turned off signing the England star given his injury record and recent performances but if the left-back can remain fit, the former Leicester City star can be a top player on his day.

For now, Chilwell is stuck at Chelsea and only time will tell where he ends up next.