Jamie Carragher believes Manchester United have made it clear they don’t want Erik ten Hag as their manager, and that they bottled their search for a replacement this summer.

It was another disappointing result for Man Utd yesterday as they were beaten 3-0 at home by Liverpool, with Ten Hag’s side suffering back to back defeats in the Premier League after a 2-1 loss at Brighton last week.

Despite winning the FA Cup final last season, it looks like more or less the same old story for the Red Devils, who just can’t seem to make progress under Ten Hag, with Arne Slot already getting Liverpool playing a better style of football despite only being in the job for a few months.

See below as Carragher makes his view clear on the matter, stating that United clearly don’t actually want Ten Hag, but found themselves without much choice but to keep him…

Neville disagrees, with the former United defender pointing out how other top clubs also struggled to land their first-choice manager targets this summer when there were plenty of teams making changes in that role.

Ten Hag surely on borrowed time at Manchester United

While it’s still early in the season, it does seem very difficult to see Ten Hag turning things around for himself at Old Trafford as he heads into this third campaign in charge, with huge amounts spent on new signings, but with no visible progress.

MUFC fans will no doubt be aware that the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era has proven very challenging for basically all the managers who’ve come in since the legendary Scottish tactician, while a whole host of big-name players have also struggled.

It will be interesting to see if things pick up soon for United, and, if they don’t, how much longer the owners are willing to stick with the Dutch tactician.