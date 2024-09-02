Casemiro’s wife responds to Manchester United star’s disasterclass performance vs Liverpool

There’s no escaping the fact that yesterday was another really bad afternoon for Casemiro in a Manchester United shirt, but it seems his wife isn’t quite ready to accept that narrative.

The veteran Brazilian midfielder has undoubtedly had a great career, better than many of the best footballers can dream of, but he now looks a shadow of his old self and it’s surprising to still see him starting games for a club like Man Utd in a league as intense and competitive as the Premier League.

Casemiro may have once dominated games for Real Madrid, helping them to a long list of major trophies along the way, but yesterday he looked slow and off the pace, costing United at crucial moments as Liverpool enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Of course, he was far from the only player to struggle for the Red Devils yesterday, but much of the attention was on him on social media after the game, prompting his wife to post the following picture on social media…

The message here is clear: look at what Casemiro has won before you question him. Again, it’s a very impressive haul that would make anyone envious, but it’s also not what people are taking issue with now, is it?

Casemiro had a decent first season at United, but his level has clearly dropped well below what it was during his peak years, and it’s hard to see why Erik ten Hag still persists with the 32-year-old as first choice in midfield.

Casemiro’s wife is well within her rights to defend her husband of course, but this comes across as slightly petty and tone-deaf, when it would surely not be too much to accept that, yes, he’s had a truly outstanding career, but that that career, at the very highest level at least, is now coming towards its end.