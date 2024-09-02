Angelo Gabriel has agreed to join Saudi side Al-Nassr from Chelsea in a deal worth €23m according to Fabrizio Romano.

It was once again a busy summer for the Blues with a number of new faces arriving, the most high profile of which were Pedro Neto, Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho.

A lot was made of Chelsea’s squad size throughout the summer and although they were able to find deadline day loan deals for Raheem Sterling, Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja, there were still a number of players they couldn’t find solutions for.

Angelo to join Al-Nassr

Despite the transfer window slamming shut for most leagues last Friday a number of windows are still open including Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

One player the Blues were looking to move on was Brazilian Angelo, with the club taking advantage of the fact the Saudi window is still open, and Romano has revealed the 19-year-old will join Al-Nassr.

He took to X.com and said:

“Angelo Gabriel leaves Chelsea to join Al Nassr, here we go confirmed! Medical done and documents being exchanged, reviewed tonight. €23m fee plus sell-on clause as wanted by Chelsea.”

???? Angelo Gabriel leaves Chelsea to join Al Nassr, here we go confirmed! Medical done and documents being exchanged, reviewed tonight. €23m fee plus sell-on clause as wanted by Chelsea. ?? pic.twitter.com/zi8ezgCuhU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 2, 2024

Angelo’s move will see him link up with fellow Brazilian youngster Wesley who joined Al-Nassr this summer from Corinthians, whilst he will also now be team-mates with Cristiano Ronaldo.

The winger only joined Chelsea last summer from Santos in a deal worth in the region of £12.6m and he departs after not even making a competitive appearance for the Blues.

Chelsea are in line to make a profit on the Brazilian whilst they will also be due a cash windfall down the line when Angelo does eventually leave Al-Nassr after agreeing a sell on clause.

Unfortunately for Angelo with the options ahead of him he simply wasn’t going to get a look in with the first team and he’s young enough to return to Europe and make a go of things in a few years time.