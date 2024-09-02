Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca confirms in-form attacker is set to sign a new contract

Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in their third game of the season.

Nicolas Jackson’s goal in the first half was canceled by Eberechi Eze’s equaliser in the second half.

New manager Enzo Maresca would be disappointed with the result of the match, which he felt that his team could have won because of the chances they created.

With a defeat, a win and a draw in the three matches this season, the Blues have started the season inconsistently.

Maresca confirmed after the match that Jackson is set to sign a new contract at the club, which shows that the club have complete faith in his ability, despite looking to sign a new striker in the transfer window.

Maresca said, while speaking to the media, as quoted by GOAL:

“The only thing I know is he’s signing a new contract – I don’t know how many years.

“I’m very happy. Nicolas is doing a fantastic job with us. He scored again. He had more chances but we’re happy with him.”

“I had faith, and the club also, even before [in Jackson]. We trust Nicolas. When the transfer window was open, I said he was doing fantastic with us.”

The Blues were linked with a move for a new striker all summer. Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen were both chased by Chelsea but a move did not materialise for either of them.

Toney decided to join Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League while Osimhen remained at Napoli.

Nicolas Jackson has started the season in fine form for Chelsea

The 23-year-old Jackson scored 14 Premier League goals last season and in three games this season, he has scored twice already.

The Senegal international is still young and not the finished product that Chelsea want but the player has shown signs of developing into a world class striker.

He has a habit of missing some easy chances but with more experience at the top level, he can learn ad change that.