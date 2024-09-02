Player who Aston Villa sold for PSR reasons suffers huge setback at new club

Aston Villa were one of several clubs that needed to sell players to cooperate with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations this summer and in order to do that, the Birmingham club parted ways with Omari Kellyman.

To avoid charges and possible points deductions, multiple Premier League clubs scrambled around to make deals happen before the June 30 deadline. which saw players such as Yankuba Minteh join Brighton from Newcastle and Timothy Iroegbunam leave Aston Villa for Everton.

Another that exited Villa Park was Kellyman, who joined Chelsea as part of a £19m deal, reports the Birmingham Mail.

The 18-year-old departed the Premier League club after spending just two years at Villa, having joined from Derby County in March 2022 for £600,000 by way of compensation. The Englishman made his senior debut for Aston Villa last season aged 17 in a Europa Conference League qualifying win over Hibernian.

Kellyman was expected to do big things at Villa Park but they were forced to sell the midfielder in order to comply with PSR regulations.

Omari Kellyman suffers a huge setback at Chelsea

Having joined Chelsea over the summer, Kellyman will want to make an impression at the London club straight away but the youngster has already experienced a setback. According to the Birmingham Mail, the 18-year-old has suffered a hamstring injury which will keep him sidelined for the next two months.

This is a big blow for the midfielder having just arrived at Chelsea but given his age and talent, there will be plenty of time for the player to make an impression on those at Stamford Bridge.