Erik ten Hag changes his mind on unwanted star following 25-year-old’s injury

Man United will not sell Christian Eriksen over the coming month as the Erik ten Hag wants to keep the veteran star following Mason Mount’s injury.

The former Chelsea star started the first three games of the campaign for the Manchester club and is set to be a key player for Ten Hag this season. However, the 25-year-old’s campaign has now been put on hold after suffering an injury against Brighton & Hove Albion last month.

According to the BBC, Mount’s hamstring injury will keep him out of action for the next four to five weeks and as a result of this setback, Man United have opted not to sell Eriksen.

The Premier League giants were open to moving the Danish star on during the summer transfer window but the Red Devils could not agree a deal with any interested club. Eriksen has been linked with potential moves to Ajax and Anderlecht, but it is believed he will now stay at Old Trafford until at least January, reports Football Insider.

Although several transfer windows have shut, players can still be signed by clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and more.

Christian Eriksen to remain at Man United until January

Eriksen’s Man United contract expires in 2025, which means this summer would have been the ideal time to sell the Danish star. The midfielder will now be able to negotiate with foreign clubs regarding a free transfer in January, which means that United are now likely to lose the 32-year-old for free.

The former Tottenham star made his first appearance of the season against Liverpool on Sunday playing just four minutes in the 3-0 defeat.

The Manchester club’s decision regarding Eriksen is the smart option as the last thing Ten Hag needs is to be left short in key positions.