David Moyes is reportedly in contention to return to Everton.

The Scottish manager was in charge of the Toffees for 11 years between 2002 and 2013 where he made his name as one of the Premier League’s most reliable coaches.

A move to Manchester United to replace Sir Alex Ferguson saw the 61-year-old draw a line under his time at Goodison Park though, and while things didn’t go to plan at Old Trafford, Moyes’ reputation remained intact.

Testing himself in La Liga during a one year spell with Real Sociedad, the former Everton boss returned to England where he managed Sunderland in 2016 before taking charge of West Ham the following year.

During his two spells at the London Stadium, Moyes, although replaced by Julen Lopetegui at the end of last season, lifted the Hammers’ first major European trophy by winning the UEFA Conference League in 2023.

David Moyes in line for shock Premier League return

Now out of work and seemingly interested in making a return, according to a recent report from Football Insider, the 61-year-old is a candidate to replace Sean Dyche in the Goodison Park dugout.

Dyche has overseen an absolutely horrendous start to the season with last weekend’s game against Bournemouth one of the club’s worst ever results. Leading 2-0 with less than five minutes to play, the Toffees crumbled and ended up losing 3-2 following a trio of late strikes from Antoine Semenyo, Lewis Cook and Luis Sinisterra.

Pressure building on Everton to sack Sean Dyche

And Saturday’s result has inevitability heaped the pressure on the former Burnley manager. Although the 53-year-old is still in his role, failure to turn Everton’s fortunes around quickly could see the club’s hierarchy cut his contract short and bring Moyes, who would “love” to manage Everton again, back.

Dyche’s Everton are winless in their first three Premier League games of the season and, after losing to nil in all their matchups, have failed to score a single goal.