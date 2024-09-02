Erik ten Hag made major Man United star unhappy last season as poor tactics left him exposed

Casemiro was unhappy with the tactics of Erik ten Hag last season at Man United as the midfielder believed the Dutch coach’s game plans left him exposed.

The 2023/24 campaign was a very difficult one for the Manchester club with the Red Devils finishing eighth in the Premier League, while also finishing bottom of their Champions League group. An FA Cup final win against rivals Man City saved Ten Hag from getting the sack and the former Ajax boss is under pressure once again having been hammered by Liverpool on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s men played with Man United at Old Trafford on their way to a 3-0 win and one of the major talking points from the match was Casemiro.

The veteran star was hooked off after 45 minutes having put in a shocking first-half performance with his errors leading to Liverpool goals.

However, it was not all the Brazilian’s fault as the third goal showed that it was more to do with Ten Hag’s tactics, rather than individual errors. Slot admitted after the match that he wanted his team to press high to take advantage of United’s full-backs being high and out of position, which affected Casemiro.

The 32-year-old would have been frustrated with what happened against Liverpool and in the aftermath of the defeat, it has been revealed that the former Real Madrid star was frustrated with Ten Hag’s tactics last season as well.

Casemiro had one of the worst seasons of his career last time around as the veteran star struggled at the heart of the Man United midfield.

While discussing the Brazilian’s struggles against Liverpool on Sunday, Andy Mitten stated on the Talk of the Devils podcast that the veteran star wasn’t happy with the tactics at Manchester United last season. The 32-year-old felt they didn’t help him and exposed his weaknesses.

The Liverpool defeat highlighted once again that Casemiro may no longer be able to compete at the highest level with the way Ten Hag wants his team to play and after the international break, it would not be a surprise to see Manuel Ugarte starting in his spot.