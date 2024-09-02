Manchester United make early Erik Ten Hag sack decision

Erik Ten Hag will not be sacked from his role as Manchester United manager during the international break.

The Dutchman has overseen an awful start to the season with Sunday’s 3-0 loss at home against arch-rivals Liverpool the side’s second defeat of the campaign.

Scrapping past Fulham on the opening day but losing 2-1 against Brighton and Hove Albion, the Red Devils sit 14th in the table with just three points.

Erik Ten Hag under pressure at Manchester United

It cannot be sugar-coated — the former Ajax boss is under huge pressure with his odds slashed on becoming the first Premier League manager to be sacked.

However, despite United’s torrid start to the new 2024-25 season, according to a recent report from Football Insider, the club’s hierarchy, which includes INEOS CEO, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, will not part ways with the 54-year-old anytime soon.

Set to give their struggling manager until the end of the year, United’s senior decision-makers are prepared to bide their time and hope results quickly turn around.

During the summer transfer window, Ten Hag made five first-team signings totalling £205.9 million making United the country’s second biggest spenders behind Chelsea (£219.6 million).