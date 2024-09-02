Former Aston Villa youngster Bradley Young has completed a surprise move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Orobah.

The 21-year-old is a product of the Villa academy and was part of the side which won the FA Youth Cup in 2021, which also contained current Chelsea star Carney Chukwuemeka.

Young was actually released by Villa last year after making just one first team appearance, and joined Welsh side The New Saints, where he was the top scorer in Welsh football last season with 22 goals.

Young completes surprise Al-Orobah move

The New Saints are set to receive a fee in the region of £190,000 for Young, which is a Welsh Premier League record.

The club confirmed the transfer via a statement which read:

“The New Saints FC can confirm the permanent transfer of striker Brad Young to the Saudi Pro League side Al-Orobah in a record breaking transfer deal.

“Last year’s Cymru Premier player of the season and golden boot winner departs Park Hall for a fee of $250,000 (£190,000) with potential future add-ons.

“The deal is a record for the largest transfer fee received by a club in Welsh domestic football.”

Young himself spoke on the move and thanked TNS for the opportunity to develop as a player and wished them the best for the future.

“I’d like to thank The New Saints for the opportunity to develop as a player. I wish the club, staff and fans all the best for the future.”

The Saudi side, who have lost their opening two games of the season have also signed former West Ham captain Kurt Zouma this summer along with former Premier League players Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Jean Michael Seri.

It’s a huge move for Young and will be quite the culture shock swapping Wales for Saudi Arabia, but it will be an incredible opportunity for the 21-year-old and seems like a great move for all parties involved.