Chelsea legend encouraged by Enzo Maresca’s team and sees Blues causing “a lot of problems”

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has stated that he believes his former club are on an “upward curve” under Enzo Maresca despite the Blues failing to beat Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The West London club drew 1-1 with the Eagles but were the better of the two teams on the day and could have come away with all three points. This followed an emphatic 6-2 hammering of Wolves a week prior and Lampard is seeing improvements at his former club.

The pundit is encouraged by the talent at Chelsea and believes their forward players can cause a lot of problems for opposing teams this season.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, Lampard said that there will be good and bad days at Chelsea this season, but believes there is a better feel around Stamford Bridge from when he took as an interim coach 18 months ago.

Maresca had a lot to deal with during the summer in terms of transfers and now that the window is closed, the new Blues boss can get to work on coaching his players into the team he wants them to be.

Watch: Frank Lampard believes Chelsea are on the right path

“In terms of where they are at, Maresca mentioned today that they aren’t the same team that won the Champions League and he is right,” Lampard said on BBC’s Match of the Day.

“I was there 18 months ago and at that point, it was a really low point from my point of view because it didn’t feel like the club that it had been which was so successful for 20 years.

“A lot of that was the environment and getting that right. I feel like they are on an upward curve but there will be good days and bad days because of the squad.

“But there is a lot of talent and if they can keep improving, especially at the top end of the pitch, they can give teams a lot of problems.”

Lampard is certainly right about the talent available to Maresca but even those top players at Stamford Bridge, it does not make the job an easy one for the former Leicester City coach.