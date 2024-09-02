Top Barcelona talent refused to be sold to Man United during summer transfer window

Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong refused to be sold to Man United or any other club this summer as the midfielder is happy to remain with the La Liga team.

According to SPORT, the Catalan outfit were once again prepared to part ways with the Netherlands star this summer to bring in funds and was offered to several European clubs ahead of the 2024/25 campaign getting underway.

However, De Jong refused to leave Barcelona and has remained part of Hansi Flick’s squad for the current season.

The 27-year-old has been with Barcelona since moving from Ajax in 2019, which was a major coup for the Spanish team at the time. Yet, the La Liga outfit have tried to move the player on multiple times to help relieve their financial issues.

Man United agreed a €85m transfer fee with Barcelona in 2022 for De Jong as Erik ten Hag made the former Ajax star his top target during his first transfer window at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils were linked to the Dutch talent once again over recent weeks as the midfielder was an alternative for the Premier League giants had they missed out on a deal for PSG star Manuel Ugarte. The Manchester club successfully got that deal over the line, which meant that De Jong would remain at Barcelona for another season.

Is there tension between Barcelona and Frenkie de Jong?

De Jong is out of contract with Barcelona in 2026, which means next summer could be the one that sees the Dutch international leave the Catalan club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, there is currently tension between Barca and the 27-year-old around his injury as the Dutch star is adamant about not returning to the field unless he feels completely fit. This is a stance Barcelona do not share as the La Liga club have made it clear that they expect De Jong to play through the pain barrier.

The Spanish giants have given the former Ajax star a two-week window to assess his condition and determine whether he can return to play.

It has not always been rosy between De Jong and Barcelona but the player remains with the Catalan outfit, but only time will tell for how long.