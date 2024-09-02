Newcastle player speaks out on transfer decision as he arrives for medical

Newcastle United defender Jamal Lascelles has arrived for his medical at Sao Paulo as his surprise transfer edges closer.

The 30-year-old is closing in on an exit from St James’ Park after a long and successful career with the Magpies, but it’s clear he’s now fallen down the pecking order.

Newcastle have plenty of other options in defence, so it’s not surprising that there’s no longer much room for Lascelles, who has spoken about his desire to take the opportunity to join Sao Paulo.

The Brazilian giants are a huge name worldwide, so this is bound to be a hugely exciting opportunity for Lascelles at this stage of his career.

“I chose Sao Paulo because when the opportunity came to me, I felt like I couldn’t let it go. I’m very happy to wear the shirt of a three-time world champion club,” he said.

“I’m excited about the contact with the fans, I saw some games. Helping in defence, in attack, in scoring goals. I hope to help Sao Paulo a lot with my contribution.”