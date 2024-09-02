‘Not good enough’ – Leeds striker blasted despite win against Hull

Leeds United beat Hull City 2-0 at the weekend to move up to fourth place in the Championship standings.

Mateo Joseph and Joel Piroe scored for the Whites to secure an important win for Daniel Farke, with both the goals coming in the second half.

The Championship club have started the season well after the uncertainty in the summer, surrounding the future of some of the players and their poor financial situation.

They have left all that behind and moved on, with new signings at the club and the aim of securing promotion to the Premier League this time.

One of the Leeds United players, Wilfried Gnonto, has received criticism for his performance against Hull City.

Alan McInally criticised the player for his performance against Hull, claiming that the player has not done enough.

“Wilfried Gnonto, he’s not done enough for me,” McInally said live on Sky Soccer Saturday [31 August, 16:12], as quoted by MOT Leeds News.

The Italian attacker has signed a new four-year contract at Elland Road, ending speculation about his future.

He is going to be crucial for Leeds and their chance for promotion to the top flight this season.

Farke has shown faith in the attacker and he will keep doing that, despite criticism from the outside.

