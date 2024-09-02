Gary Lineker claims Leicester fans are not happy with Steve Cooper decision

Gary Lineker believes a lot of Leicester fans are baffled by Stephy Mavididi’s lack of involvement in the Premier League this season.

It’s been a difficult start for Steve Cooper, with the Foxes taking just one point from their opening three games.

It was always going to a big ask for Leicester to stay up and the task has been made even harder following the departure of Enzo Maresca and star player Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall who both joined Chelsea.

Lineker baffled by Mavididi’s lack of action

The Foxes battled to a hard earned point against Tottenham on the opening game of season but since then have slipped to a pair of narrow 2-1 defeats against Fulham and Aston Villa.

Last season in the Championship a real hallmark of Leicester’s play was the wing duo of Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu, who both played a big role in the title winning season.

However, at the start of this season Mavididi has played just 53 minutes in the Premier League and Lineker can’t understand the winger’s lack of action.

“Leicester have only got one point, a slightly fortuitous one against Tottenham. I’m slightly worried as a Leicester fan,” he told The Rest is Football.

“They’ve bought a few players in the market but not really the players that are probably needed.

“I think most Leicester fans are slightly baffled as to why Mavididi isn’t getting a look-in on the left hand side, he was brilliant in the Championship.

“And actually both times he’s come on in the games this season, he’s made a real difference so hopefully he’ll get a start.”

Last season the 26-year-old scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 46 Championship appearances and it surprising he’s not had more more of a look in at the start of the season.

Leicester continue their search for a first Premier League win of the season after the international break when they travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.

